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Heart Intent | Live By Heart Today #84
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10 views • March 02, 2022
Dawn Spiegelberg and recurring guest, Dr. Walter Willies have a heart to heart about the agenda and role of the Heart as we continue our insightful Pilgrimage.
We'll share how the Heart communicates what the Heart intends and we have to get to the point that we cooperate with it and get a better understanding of One's Self with a reference to the book, Power of Eight by Author, Lynne McTaggart (https://lynnemctaggart.com).
There exists the possibility of truthful communication from the Heart that can be felt and is not necessarily spoken; an example is the bond between humans and their pets and how it effects the Heart.
We also touch upon studies about the effects of music on our heart rate and how our bodies send, receive and process information within the brain, heart and gut regions. We also mention science provided by the HeartMath Institute: https://www.heartmath.org
Dr. Willies imparts a useful challenge for us to concentrate on someone for 30 minutes to an hour with clear intentions of what we want to express to them and with regular practice, has been known to cause profound results.
We'll chat about bio-focusing; the remarkable link between intention and attention; how voices can heal; why every sound that we utter has importance; our voice is a simplifier; a reference to the book, Full Voice by Barbara McAfee (https://www.barbaramcafee.com); mutual truthfulness; and more insights into the nature of Heart Coherence.
Dr. Walter Willies is a Professor that transitioned from English, Psychology and Religious Studies into Homeopathic medicine and practices. Learn more about Dr. Willies at: www.WatermanHomeopathy.com
Heart Intent is the fourth show in our Season 7 series: Pilgrimage. Each show is a self-contained mini-course that progressively compounds over each season to support an overall topic of well-being.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and produced by Retro Earth Studio.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Thank you for supporting our show:
Dawn Spiegelberg - https://www.DawnSpiegelberg.com
Live By Heart Today- https://www.LiveByHeartToday.com
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
We'll share how the Heart communicates what the Heart intends and we have to get to the point that we cooperate with it and get a better understanding of One's Self with a reference to the book, Power of Eight by Author, Lynne McTaggart (https://lynnemctaggart.com).
There exists the possibility of truthful communication from the Heart that can be felt and is not necessarily spoken; an example is the bond between humans and their pets and how it effects the Heart.
We also touch upon studies about the effects of music on our heart rate and how our bodies send, receive and process information within the brain, heart and gut regions. We also mention science provided by the HeartMath Institute: https://www.heartmath.org
Dr. Willies imparts a useful challenge for us to concentrate on someone for 30 minutes to an hour with clear intentions of what we want to express to them and with regular practice, has been known to cause profound results.
We'll chat about bio-focusing; the remarkable link between intention and attention; how voices can heal; why every sound that we utter has importance; our voice is a simplifier; a reference to the book, Full Voice by Barbara McAfee (https://www.barbaramcafee.com); mutual truthfulness; and more insights into the nature of Heart Coherence.
Dr. Walter Willies is a Professor that transitioned from English, Psychology and Religious Studies into Homeopathic medicine and practices. Learn more about Dr. Willies at: www.WatermanHomeopathy.com
Heart Intent is the fourth show in our Season 7 series: Pilgrimage. Each show is a self-contained mini-course that progressively compounds over each season to support an overall topic of well-being.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and produced by Retro Earth Studio.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Thank you for supporting our show:
Dawn Spiegelberg - https://www.DawnSpiegelberg.com
Live By Heart Today- https://www.LiveByHeartToday.com
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
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