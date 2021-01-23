(MIAC #148) How Governments Justify a Public Geoengineering Program to Cool the Earth

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-148-justifying-a-public-geoengineering-program-to-cool-the-earth
Christian Westbrook from Ice Age Farmer and David DuByne of Adapt 2030 discuss how natural 400 year cycles of the Sun are creating climate shifts on our planet which have already reduced crop yields globally. By presenting the very real and immediate challenges, we highlight ideas and philosophies that will help us work together and build solutions to thrive in the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum.
• Moisture patterns are changing globally
• Justifying a public Geoengineering program to cool the Earth
• Cosmic Radiation Management
• Food infrastructure moving forward with passive solar
• Wind and solar power will become less reliable as the Grand Solar Minimum intensifies
• Using a HAM radio to communicate
• How will we communicate with the outside world if the internet goes down
• Finding sanity in the global chaos
• Gravitational Vortex Power (GVP) solutions in a small stream with constant flow
• Tech industries trying to control the CO2 narrative across social media
• Geoengineering in the new IPCC report
• GMO plankton and algae to soak up CO2 by the IPCC
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