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45RCB Vi intervjuar Åke Hemström om hans bok Tycho Brahes världssystem
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12 views • December 23, 2019
Medverkande i detta avsnitt är Patrik, Martin och Åke Hemström
Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1)Introduktion till intervjun, Patrik och Martin förtydligar en del saker innan intervjun spelas upp.
2) Intervju med matematikern och fysikern Åke Hemström om hans bok, Tycho Brahes världssystem
3) Simon Shacks låt There Lies the truth
4) Länk till Åke Hemströms bok Tycho Brahes värlsdssystem på archive.org
https://archive.org/details/tychobrahesvarldssystem
Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1)Introduktion till intervjun, Patrik och Martin förtydligar en del saker innan intervjun spelas upp.
2) Intervju med matematikern och fysikern Åke Hemström om hans bok, Tycho Brahes världssystem
3) Simon Shacks låt There Lies the truth
4) Länk till Åke Hemströms bok Tycho Brahes värlsdssystem på archive.org
https://archive.org/details/tychobrahesvarldssystem
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