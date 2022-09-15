You HAVE To HEAR What This Grocery INSIDER Said To Me!

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Pop with Preparedness presents unusual news. The leaders of Australia have told people to stop turning lights on or any electric appliances between 6 and 8 pm if at all possible. in order to not lose power. 65% of electricity is generated by coal. More than a quarter of that is off line. Norway is starting a new monitoring scheme to track all l food purchases. You need to stock up now, they will ration food. Mirror