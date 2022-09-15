You HAVE To HEAR What This Grocery INSIDER Said To Me!

Pop with Preparedness presents unusual news. The leaders of Australia have told people to stop turning lights on or any electric appliances between 6 and 8 pm if at all possible. in order to not lose power. 65% of electricity is generated by coal. More than a quarter of that is off line. Norway is starting a new monitoring scheme to track all l food purchases. You need to stock up now, they will ration food. Mirror
