Dharma, E.T.s, Devas, UFOs, Orbs and Telepathy, with Paññobhāsa - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Here we have Q & A with Brian, Rolf, Jenn, Katja and others. This is the first time that Paññobhāsa joined our Meetup group. You can join at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact



Since April of 2019, Brian has made hundreds of videos with Paññobhāsa who is a layman, American, in South Carolina who was a Theravada Buddhist monk for 30 years. He spent 12 years living in caves in Burma. He gave this talk with Q & A on a Theravada Buddhist view on E.T.s, devas (angels), UFOs, orbs, telepathy, plus his own personal views, apart from the orthodox Buddhist line.

I have had such a good time with my dear friend and teacher and would like to share this group video with you.

Thank you to Fred for video editing.

