10 libido hacks for ladies, breaking out of a mental rut & more 🎙️ March Limitless Q&A #40

In this Q&A, my blue-tongued (thanks to Methylene Blue) wife and I answer your questions about everything ranging from libido hacks for women, fixing the gut after antibiotics, and psychedelics for self-knowledge to the real way to create a more harmonious civilization and rapidly upgrading male performance to satisfy a voracious wife.





15:44 Libido and sexual hedonism hacks for women?

34:55 Creative hacks for motivational momentum for artists?

43:34 How to heal gut and skin issues resulting from antibiotics?

54:00 Psilocybin to get out of a mental rut?

59:00 Methylene blue infused with gold or silver?

1:04:06 How to build a more harmonious and sane civilization?

1:13:13 Great underrated eye medicines?





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





