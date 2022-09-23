https://gnews.org/post/p1onjed8f
09/20/2022 Senator Rand Paul discusses his recent clash with Dr. Fauci over the origins of COVID-19. Paul says that the coverup of CCP virus is the biggest coverup in the history of science, and he promises that if Republicans win the Senate, they will investigate Fauci over his handling of the pandemic
