Ai Assisted Content
Better Now Without You - Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
Inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com
You were my world, but my world fell apart in tears
The moment you told me, you'd been faking your love for years
I thought I'd be lonely, I thought I'd be blue
I thought i would never, get over losing you
I thought life was over, but now its just begun
I'm starting a new life now, ready to have some fun
(Chorus)
Since you left, everything's turned out all right,
You're in my rear view, while My future is lookin' so bright.
I found my smile, I hadn't seen in years
I'm chasing new dreams, and fighting my fears
I'm doing everything, I have always wanted to
My world is so much better now... without you
I used to think forever, was you and me
Now I realize, we were only temporary
Now, I'm chasing horizons, and smashing my goals
I'm learning so many things, I didn't know before
Steering my own wheel, down any road I choose
Freedom never felt so free, without you
Chorus)
Since you left, everything's turned out all right,
You're in my rear view, while My future is lookin' so bright.
I found my smile, I hadn't seen in years
I'm chasing new dreams, and fighting my fears
I'm doing everything, I have always wanted to
My world is so much better now... without you
My world is so much better now... without you