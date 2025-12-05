Ai Assisted Content

Better Now Without You - Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

Inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com





You were my world, but my world fell apart in tears

The moment you told me, you'd been faking your love for years





I thought I'd be lonely, I thought I'd be blue

I thought i would never, get over losing you





I thought life was over, but now its just begun

I'm starting a new life now, ready to have some fun









(Chorus)

Since you left, everything's turned out all right,

You're in my rear view, while My future is lookin' so bright.





I found my smile, I hadn't seen in years

I'm chasing new dreams, and fighting my fears





I'm doing everything, I have always wanted to

My world is so much better now... without you





I used to think forever, was you and me

Now I realize, we were only temporary





Now, I'm chasing horizons, and smashing my goals

I'm learning so many things, I didn't know before





Steering my own wheel, down any road I choose

Freedom never felt so free, without you





Chorus)

Since you left, everything's turned out all right,

You're in my rear view, while My future is lookin' so bright.





I found my smile, I hadn't seen in years

I'm chasing new dreams, and fighting my fears





I'm doing everything, I have always wanted to

My world is so much better now... without you





My world is so much better now... without you