Better Now Without You - Gail Carson
14 views • 1 day ago

Ai Assisted Content

Better Now Without You - Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

Inquiries: [email protected] www.gailcarson.com


You were my world, but my world fell apart in tears

The moment you told me, you'd been faking your love for years


I thought I'd be lonely, I thought I'd be blue

I thought i would never, get over losing you


I thought life was over, but now its just begun

I'm starting a new life now, ready to have some fun



(Chorus)

Since you left, everything's turned out all right,

You're in my rear view, while My future is lookin' so bright.


I found my smile, I hadn't seen in years

I'm chasing new dreams, and fighting my fears


I'm doing everything, I have always wanted to

My world is so much better now... without you


I used to think forever, was you and me

Now I realize, we were only temporary


Now, I'm chasing horizons, and smashing my goals

I'm learning so many things, I didn't know before


Steering my own wheel, down any road I choose

Freedom never felt so free, without you


Chorus)

Since you left, everything's turned out all right,

You're in my rear view, while My future is lookin' so bright.


I found my smile, I hadn't seen in years

I'm chasing new dreams, and fighting my fears


I'm doing everything, I have always wanted to

My world is so much better now... without you


My world is so much better now... without you

aidivorcegratitudeempowermentpositivitycountry music
