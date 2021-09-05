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The Seven Judeo-Christian Feasts of Israel - Short
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The Seven Judeo-Christian Feasts of Israel
A chart showing the appointed high holy feast days followed by Jesus and the Apostles. God commands feast observance if you love him: Exodus 12:14, 34:18 - Nehemiah 8:14 - Ezekiel 45:21 - Matthew 22:37-38 - John 14:15.
Please see https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pb.html to download this chart in either PDF or JPG format, as well as many other charts and double-sided Page Briefings (PBs). Nearly all PDFs have hyperlinked references to increase the speed of your research and validation process.
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics including a free audio video lecture series, ebooks, paperback books, and more.
A chart showing the appointed high holy feast days followed by Jesus and the Apostles. God commands feast observance if you love him: Exodus 12:14, 34:18 - Nehemiah 8:14 - Ezekiel 45:21 - Matthew 22:37-38 - John 14:15.
Please see https://www.thetorchbearerseries.com/pb.html to download this chart in either PDF or JPG format, as well as many other charts and double-sided Page Briefings (PBs). Nearly all PDFs have hyperlinked references to increase the speed of your research and validation process.
See http://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com for full details and more information on a large variety of topics including a free audio video lecture series, ebooks, paperback books, and more.
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