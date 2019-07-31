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Trump continues to put pressure on the Fed to lower rates
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7 views • July 31, 2019
Belpointe chief strategist David Nelson and “The Upside of Inequality” author Ed Conard discuss President Trump’s push for the Fed to lower interest rates. Click the following link to watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference Wednesday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71F_b...
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