Interesting Facts On DNA
Published 15 hours ago

72,000 + 72000 - 144,000

Revelation 7: 3-4

Rev 7:3  Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our Elohim in their foreheads. 

Rev 7:4  And I heard the number of them which were sealed: and there were sealed an hundred and forty and four thousand of all the tribes of the children of Israel. 


