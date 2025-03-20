BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pierre Poilievre Claims He is better to Face Off Against Trump
33 views • 1 month ago

Pierre Poilievre: “Yesterday the president said that having a liberal prime minister would be easier for him to deal with just as he threatened once again to make us the 51st state and you know what on that point It's true I'm a strong leader I'm a tough guy to deal with I'm firm in my convictions and I'll always put Canada first by contrast in 10 years the Liberals have block resource projects hike taxes and
driven a half trillion dollars of investment to the us all while Mark Carney moved his corporate headquarters out of Canada to New York bringing jobs to the United States of America “

canadapierrepoilievre
