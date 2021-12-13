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Stasys Jakeliūnas, Lithuanian Member of the European Parliament, on This Pandemic of Fear & Data Manipulation: "We Have to Fight for the Free World"
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0 view • December 13, 2021
This video is an excerpt from the full length press conference held on December 8, 2021 during which five European Union MEPs push back against the totalitarian tactics of Ursula Von Der Leyen, a German politician and physician who has been President of the European Commission since December 2019.
A transcript can be found at https://truthcomestolight.com/stasys-jakeliunas-lithuanian-member-of-the-european-parliament-on-this-pandemic-of-fear-data-manipulation-we-have-to-fight-for-the-free-world/
The original video can be found at 21Wire Rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/21WIRE
or here on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2df563a2-4ec9-495f-9598-3e8fa17b0163
All credit for the video belongs to 21st Century Wire
A transcript can be found at https://truthcomestolight.com/stasys-jakeliunas-lithuanian-member-of-the-european-parliament-on-this-pandemic-of-fear-data-manipulation-we-have-to-fight-for-the-free-world/
The original video can be found at 21Wire Rumble channel https://rumble.com/user/21WIRE
or here on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2df563a2-4ec9-495f-9598-3e8fa17b0163
All credit for the video belongs to 21st Century Wire
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