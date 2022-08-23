Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/the-money-trap-creating-the-cashless-society/

Guests: G. Edward Griffin, David Morgan and Kent Lewis

The planned cashless society is a trap. Digital money is a means of control that was created by those who would control humanity. The looming cashless system will be managed by a handful of financiers and banking elite that have been making plans to rule humanity for a very long time.

These banking elite have re-written history, waged wars, staged events and manipulated monetary policies for several centuries, with the long term goal of a cashless surveillance society that they totally control.

They know that key to controlling society is controlling the economic systems of the world. Until recently, the power elite did not have the technology to create a total surveillance society.

The recent rapid advancements in AI, super computers, nano technology and robotics has gone a long way toward solving that problem for them. With that problem solved, the next step is selling the world on the need for a digital cashless form of universal international exchange (money) for the whole planet.

We don't know how they plan to pull off this slight of hand, but history has proven that manufactured pandemics, wars, financial collapse……………..literally nothing is off the table.

As we watch recently unfolding events that left unchallenged, will lead America and the world into a one world cashless totalitarian system; we pause to reflect on how we got here, and why we surrendered our financial freedom so willingly.

Join us for a look at the world of constitutional money, international banking, digital money, and ways to resist the planned social credit system. The best means of resistance has never changed……….educate yourself and learn from those with good information.