RT's Murad, Joins Russian Troops In Artemovsk After It Came Under Moscow's Control

RT Joins Russian Troops In Artemovsk After It Came Under Moscow's Control.
◾️After months of intense fighting for Artemovsk in Donbass, also known as Bakhmut, the city came under complete Russian control over the weekend, as Moscow’s Defense Ministry confirmed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.