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Pick Your Side: Poor Or Proud - Proverbs 16:19 (NIV)
19 Better to be lowly in spirit along with the oppressed
than to share plunder with the proud.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Throw your lot in with the poor and persecuted.
Splitting ill-gotten gain with the wicked is futile.
Pick your side and get what you deserve.
But as for me and my house,
we will serve the Lord.
Joshua 24:15b (KJV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/dhr8v8ss
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