DNA Upgrades Series 3 - DNA Clearing, Andromedan Light Language Activation By Lightstar

It's DNA activation time again. So here we go with my 3rd in a series of DNA
Upgrade Light Language Activations. This activation works with two of my art
creations titled, "Andromeda Healing Matrix" and "417 Hz Healing Code" which
you'll see up on screen in the video. You can purchase these images from my
website if you want to work with them more in depth: (
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-
home-or-office) ). This is a powerful Andromedan DNA clearing and cleansing
activation, and will also set the stage and help prepare for future activation
next year. You may want to watch the previous 2 DNA Activation videos in this
series. I will put the playlist link below for those. 💜 Lightstar Galactic
Love to All! 💜 Lightstar DNA UPGRADES VIDEO SERIES (PLAYLIST ON YOUTUBE):
[https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLb...](None) ALL LIGHTSTAR'S VIDEO
PLAYLISTS ON YOUTUBE:
[https://www.youtube.com/@Lightstarcre...](https://www.youtube.com/@Lightstarcreations/playlists)
DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)
💲 (Patreon)
[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)
LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/)
✨(Sessions)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html)
🛒 (Shop)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html)
🎨 (Art Gallery)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-
gallery.html) 🎴 (Oracle Decks)
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-
cards) JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌
[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-
activation-pack-gift.html) VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE)
[https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations)
📺 (BRIGHTEON)
[https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...](https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations)
📺 (ODYSEE) <https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations> 📺 (RUMBLE)
<https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations> 🔴 (YouTube)
[https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...](https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations)
🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
<http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/>
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.