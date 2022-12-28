Create New Account
DNA Upgrades Series 3 - DNA Clearing, Andromedan Light Language Activation By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Published 20 hours ago |
It's DNA activation time again. So here we go with my 3rd in a series of DNA

Upgrade Light Language Activations. This activation works with two of my art

creations titled, "Andromeda Healing Matrix" and "417 Hz Healing Code" which

you'll see up on screen in the video. You can purchase these images from my

website if you want to work with them more in depth: (

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-

home-or-office) ). This is a powerful Andromedan DNA clearing and cleansing

activation, and will also set the stage and help prepare for future activation

next year. You may want to watch the previous 2 DNA Activation videos in this

series. I will put the playlist link below for those. 💜 Lightstar Galactic

Love to All! 💜 Lightstar DNA UPGRADES VIDEO SERIES (PLAYLIST ON YOUTUBE):

[https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLb...](None) ALL LIGHTSTAR'S VIDEO

PLAYLISTS ON YOUTUBE:

[https://www.youtube.com/@Lightstarcre...](https://www.youtube.com/@Lightstarcreations/playlists)

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html)

💲 (Patreon)

[https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...](https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations)

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/)

✨(Sessions)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html)

🛒 (Shop)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html)

🎨 (Art Gallery)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-

gallery.html) 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-

cards) JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌

[https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...](https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-

activation-pack-gift.html) VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE)

[https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...](https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (BRIGHTEON)

[https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...](https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations)

📺 (ODYSEE) <https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations> 📺 (RUMBLE)

<https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations> 🔴 (YouTube)

[https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...](https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations)

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

<http://contentsafe.co/> <https://anomalistdesign.com/>




lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing

