Dealing with Toddler Tantrums! Subscriber Excerpt
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
32 views • 1 day ago

In this segment from the 28 September 2025 Sunday Morning Live Donors stream, Stefan explores the complexities of toddler behavior and effective parenting strategies through the lens of a parent's experience with their three-year-old son asserting autonomy in choosing the order of sock-wearing. He discusses the natural power struggle that arises as children test boundaries, suggesting that parents can foster reasoning skills by engaging in open dialogue rather than giving in to demands. Key concepts include negotiating desires, recognizing the universality of rules through Kant's categorical imperative, and understanding the importance of trade-offs in social interactions. Ultimately, Stefan advocates for parents to expose their children to discussions around preferences and boundaries to promote empathy and critical thinking as they mature.


Preview the full show here: https://premium.freedomain.com/19ec9b33/sunday-morning-live-subscribers-stream-28


Subscribers can get the full show here:


X: https://x.com/StefanMolyneux/status/1972385183857848822


Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/7322380/sunday-morning-live-subscribers-stream-28-september-2025


Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/2097674


Freedomain Members: https://freedomain.com/sunday-morning-live-subscribers-stream-28-september-2025/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


Not yet a subscriber? You can join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyempathyreasonparentingstefan molyneuxlivestreamnegotiationpower struggletoddlersboundariesautonomyupb
