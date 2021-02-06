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The 2021 Super Bowl Ads Are ALREADY Promoting the New Whoaaa Order [06.02.2021]
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284 views • February 06, 2021
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the YouTube community.
Nicole Beard 7 hours ago
Remember during the republican debates many moons ago jeb bush called trump the "chaos candidate"...choice words indeed lol
Winston Smith 7 hours ago
Maybe you should break down what Shakira's name stands for I already did it for you on one of your previous videos also Shakira's name is an anagram for the Arabic word for mask which mask in Arabic also means buffoon
Tammy George 7 hours ago
And so many are not going to even have a clue what's being played out right in front of them! Sad!
Sammie Loves Sophie 7 hours ago (edited)
Super Bowl 2021 looks to be the most pathetic Super Bowl in sports history. Some of us have better ways of spending our time.
F-Wing King Uncle John 6 hours ago
I take my hat off to you Tamara your videos are fantastically put together and you have opened my eyes to so much that I wasn't seeing before. God bless, love you and watch over you always.
Cody 7 hours ago
Since watching this channel the feelings I have had since I was a kid just keep being validated. Thank you, Tamara.
Tim Sheneman 4 hours ago
Osama, Bin Laden - swap the 's' and the 'b'
Ray Moore 8 hours ago
The way you integrate relevant music into your videos is right on point. Your insight is genius.
Linda Sykes 6 hours ago
This world gets scarier every day.
Albert Roberts 9 hours ago
Awesome. This ones packed as usual. Great Job. Some souls will see most will not. Thank you.
First Remnant 8 hours ago
Going on now. Wake up.
Robbie H 10 hours ago
Your video editing skills are awesome!
How do you avoid the Copyright drama that a mate of mine cops every 5 minutes?
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA 9 hours ago
I can use copyrighted material as long as it is covered under Fair Use and I am not monetized.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
18.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P1u3befy3_o
The views and imagery in this video are for documentary and free discussion purposes only. You are entitled to draw your own conclusions as long as it does not violate and/or harm the YouTube community.
Nicole Beard 7 hours ago
Remember during the republican debates many moons ago jeb bush called trump the "chaos candidate"...choice words indeed lol
Winston Smith 7 hours ago
Maybe you should break down what Shakira's name stands for I already did it for you on one of your previous videos also Shakira's name is an anagram for the Arabic word for mask which mask in Arabic also means buffoon
Tammy George 7 hours ago
And so many are not going to even have a clue what's being played out right in front of them! Sad!
Sammie Loves Sophie 7 hours ago (edited)
Super Bowl 2021 looks to be the most pathetic Super Bowl in sports history. Some of us have better ways of spending our time.
F-Wing King Uncle John 6 hours ago
I take my hat off to you Tamara your videos are fantastically put together and you have opened my eyes to so much that I wasn't seeing before. God bless, love you and watch over you always.
Cody 7 hours ago
Since watching this channel the feelings I have had since I was a kid just keep being validated. Thank you, Tamara.
Tim Sheneman 4 hours ago
Osama, Bin Laden - swap the 's' and the 'b'
Ray Moore 8 hours ago
The way you integrate relevant music into your videos is right on point. Your insight is genius.
Linda Sykes 6 hours ago
This world gets scarier every day.
Albert Roberts 9 hours ago
Awesome. This ones packed as usual. Great Job. Some souls will see most will not. Thank you.
First Remnant 8 hours ago
Going on now. Wake up.
Robbie H 10 hours ago
Your video editing skills are awesome!
How do you avoid the Copyright drama that a mate of mine cops every 5 minutes?
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA 9 hours ago
I can use copyrighted material as long as it is covered under Fair Use and I am not monetized.
Tamara Desiree Magdalene the Lioness of THE YESHUA
18.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/P1u3befy3_o
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