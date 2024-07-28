The Enemies of America Love Netanyahu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anyone who does NOT vocally & unequivocally denounce Netanyahu, is an ENEMY of the American People.
Anyone who praises, meets and gives audience to Netanyahu, claiming to represent America, is a Devil
You know who they are.
F**k @netanyahu!
-Dr.SHIVA
