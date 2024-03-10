Create New Account
The 501c Tax Status is TREASON AGAINST the KINGDOM
END THE GLOBAL RESET
Is it sin for the churches to have the 501c tax exempt status? I say yes it is. Churches for the most part have given their allegiance to the world government rather than giving their allegiance to the true father in heaven. This is called treason. And the church pastors have led their flocks into submission of an anti-biblical government. What can be higher treason than this.?

You could also see my YouTube channel at rooftop videos and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/MPUMv0qErUM?si=suvP2NfZnpzCTVq5 You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] for much more advanced study you can go to the warning website from Larry McGuire at larrygmeguiar2.com

