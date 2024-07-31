© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode Celeste interviews Patrick from A Light On podcast to discuss solar flares, government beta tests, power grid issues, new humans and more!
A Light On Podcast:
Apple
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-light-on/id1584752172
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/6KsqymZgwQKFCpSVoYCDj0
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/@ALightOn
https://www.instagram.com/alightonpodcast/?hl=en
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
Patrick,
A Light On,
Solar Flares,
Beta tests,
power grid,
nano bots,
infrastructure,
depopulation,
extinction level events,
end of the world,
cycles of earth,
destruction of earth,
new earth,
human 2.0,
olympics,
satanic ritual,
vaccine,
synthetic humans,
androids,
fake Biden,
Biden clone,
firehose of information,
FEMA Exercises,