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Job's Redeemer - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching March 25 2020
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8 views • March 26, 2020
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Job's Redeemer - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching March 25 2020
Job's Redeemer Is Our Redeemer and The One Who Bought Back Our Inheritance Which Adam Lost. Job's Daysman Is Our Mediator; He Who Pleads with God on Job's Behalf Is Our Advocate. And Jesus Is the Surety of a Better Testament. Job Understood Man's Relationship with God, and He Came to Know Even Better.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
Job's Redeemer - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching March 25 2020
Job's Redeemer Is Our Redeemer and The One Who Bought Back Our Inheritance Which Adam Lost. Job's Daysman Is Our Mediator; He Who Pleads with God on Job's Behalf Is Our Advocate. And Jesus Is the Surety of a Better Testament. Job Understood Man's Relationship with God, and He Came to Know Even Better.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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