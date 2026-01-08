© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Quietly Put Canada On Notice
* Donald Trump’s strike on Venezuela is not regime change.
* It is a surgical attack on the British Empire’s off-shore banking system that launders cartel money.
* While MAGA splits and media scream, the enemy knows exactly what he is doing.
Promethean Updates (5 January 2026)
https://rumble.com/v73x1vk-while-you-watched-venezuela-trump-quietly-put-canada-on-notice.html