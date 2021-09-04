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Στα καταφύγια η Ελιτ …Προγραματίζουν την Οικονομική κατάρρευση
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1241 views • September 04, 2021
Η Νεα Ταξη (ΕΛΙΤ) ετοιμάζεται να προστατευτεί στα καταφύγια της….Πριν το κανει αυτο θα καταστρέψουν την οικονομία με μια προγραμματισμένη κατάρρευση..Πολλοί απο αυτη τη καστα αποσύρονται σε απομακρυσμενα νησια η στα Ιδιωτικά Καταφύγια τους κατω απο το υπ έδαφος κ.α γιατι ξεύρουν οτι θα ξεσπάσει ΧΑΟΣ!!
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