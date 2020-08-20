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TUESDAY - AUGUST 18, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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Ep 2073-6PM Michelle Obama Issues Threat Of Chaos; Berkeley Columnist Calls For "Violent Resistance"
Former First Lady Michelle Obama appeared to threaten the American electorate during the first night of the DNC’s virtual convention Monday, people claimed on social media.During her keynote speech, Obama came hard at President Trump claiming only a Biden victory could prevent things from going from bad to worse. Ep 2073-6PM Michelle Obama Issues Threat Of Chaos; Berkeley Columnist Calls For “Violent Resistance” – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2E4pKcG
GUEST: Michael Bowman is a Pro-Life Christian, a Professional Full Stack Software Architect/Engineer, Scrum Master and DevOps Engineer from Oregon that continues to battle for his constitutional rights, by making the government follow their own laws, in this case USC title 42 Chapter 21b- The Religious Freedom Restoration Act. His story is amazing, and it illuminates the corruption in our government, as well as the determination the government has to stamp out Pro-Life Christians by almost any means necessary".
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