Star Trek New Voyages, 4x01, In Harm's Way

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In an adventure that spans centuries, Captain Kirk fights alongside a U.S.S. Enterprise from the past to stop the devastating "Doomsday Wars" that should never have happened. In a universe forever changed by those events, the crew of the Enterprise must once again battle the powerful juggernaut known as the "Doomsday Machine."
"Star Trek: New Voyages/Phase II" is not affiliated with the STAR TREK franchise.