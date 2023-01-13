Create New Account
Pfizer Donates $1 Million To Republican Party Of Kentucky To Expand Headquarters
Puretrauma357
Published Yesterday

The Kentucky Republican Party has gotten one of its largest donations ever from drug maker Pfizer. The Kentucky Lantern reports Pfizer gave $1 million to the GOP building fund.


Most corporate contributions are banned in Kentucky, but a 2017 law allows them for building funds.


The State GOP could use that money for an expansion of its headquarters in Frankfort named for Republican U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.


🔗 SOURCE

https://www.wkyt.com/2023/01/10/pfizer-donates-1-million-republican-party-kentucky-expand-headquarters/

SOURCE:

https://kentuckylantern.com/2023/01/09/pfizer-gives-1-million-to-republican-party-of-kentucky-to-expand-its-headquarters/

