Dr. William Makis - Sounding the Alarm

Dr. William Makis of Alberta sounded the alarm on the shocking deaths of over 90 Canadian Doctors who received the Covid-19 vaccine. Since raising his concerns with the Canadian Medical Association, not only has he received no response from them, he has seen obituaries being removed from their website.





Dr. Makis obtained a 4 year undergraduate degree in Immunology at University of Toronto, medical degree at McGill University and a 5 year medical specialization in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology. He is Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Alberta and the author of over 100 peer-reviewed publications in international medical journals.





Find Dr. William Makis on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/MakisMD





**********************





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.

Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/





SUPPORT “Raising Natures Child” Campaign: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/







