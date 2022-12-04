Dr. William Makis - Sounding the Alarm
Dr. William Makis of Alberta sounded the alarm on the shocking deaths of over 90 Canadian Doctors who received the Covid-19 vaccine. Since raising his concerns with the Canadian Medical Association, not only has he received no response from them, he has seen obituaries being removed from their website.
Dr. Makis obtained a 4 year undergraduate degree in Immunology at University of Toronto, medical degree at McGill University and a 5 year medical specialization in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology. He is Assistant Professor in the Department of Radiology at the University of Alberta and the author of over 100 peer-reviewed publications in international medical journals.
