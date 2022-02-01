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James Swanwick: Creating Accountability, Affirming the Truth vs. Becoming Delusional, and Tailoring Communication Styles
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2 views • February 01, 2022
James Swanwick is an Australian-American entrepreneur who owns three successful businesses all designed to help people improve their lives, a former ESPN Sportscenter anchor, a fascinating conversationalist, and a well-rounded self-made man with a big heart.
Read the full transcript of our conversation here: https://spreadgreatideas.org/episodes/james-swanwick-creating-accountability-affirming-the-truth-communication-styles/
Share this video: https://youtu.be/DFmM_tBgAZo
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPuuY_BT1bvObuJg38mWGWA
Our chat ran the gamut. We covered relationships, politics (including Trump!), business, philosophy, self-help courses we recommend (and those we don’t), our thoughts on living in California and Bali, the best ways we’ve found for creating accountability, affirming the truth vs. becoming delusional, how to tailor your communication style for men and women, people’s quest for identity in a post-religious world, and what is (and isn’t) your responsibility.
This was a really fun, wide-ranging discussion.
Favorite Quote:
“I’m trying to avoid the pain of mediocrity, which is the most painful thing for me ever…I have an absolute disdain for knowing what I could be and am not.”
James’ Links:
Maximum Life Summit - https://www.jamesswanwick.com/liveevent
Swanwick Sleep - https://www.swanwicksleep.com/collections/all-products?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqdeHooSb5wIVCZyzCh09lQ1NEAAYASAAEgIiNvD_BwE
The 30 Day No Alcohol Challenge - https://www.amazon.com/30-Day-No-Alcohol-Challenge-Simple/dp/1533436649
Project 90 - https://www.jamesswanwick.com/project90
@jamesswanwick on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamesswanwick/?hl=en
The James Swanwick Show Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/alcohol-free-lifestyle/id1518416850
Other Relevant Links:
Landmark Forum - https://www.landmarkworldwide.com/
Mark Manson | What’s the Point of Self-Improvement Anyway? - https://markmanson.net/self-improvement
“We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” – Jim Rohn
Peter Shallard | Commit Action - https://www.commitaction.com/about/
Never Eat Alone | Keith Ferrazzi - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00H6JBFOS/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&;btkr=1
Ram Dass - https://twitter.com/babaramdass/status/801830478319861760?lang=en
Tai Lopez - https://www.tailopez.com/
Tim Ferriss and the 4-Hour Work Week - https://fourhourworkweek.com/
Lynne E. Sheridan - http://www.lynneesheridan.com/
Read the full transcript of our conversation here: https://spreadgreatideas.org/episodes/james-swanwick-creating-accountability-affirming-the-truth-communication-styles/
Share this video: https://youtu.be/DFmM_tBgAZo
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPuuY_BT1bvObuJg38mWGWA
Our chat ran the gamut. We covered relationships, politics (including Trump!), business, philosophy, self-help courses we recommend (and those we don’t), our thoughts on living in California and Bali, the best ways we’ve found for creating accountability, affirming the truth vs. becoming delusional, how to tailor your communication style for men and women, people’s quest for identity in a post-religious world, and what is (and isn’t) your responsibility.
This was a really fun, wide-ranging discussion.
Favorite Quote:
“I’m trying to avoid the pain of mediocrity, which is the most painful thing for me ever…I have an absolute disdain for knowing what I could be and am not.”
James’ Links:
Maximum Life Summit - https://www.jamesswanwick.com/liveevent
Swanwick Sleep - https://www.swanwicksleep.com/collections/all-products?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqdeHooSb5wIVCZyzCh09lQ1NEAAYASAAEgIiNvD_BwE
The 30 Day No Alcohol Challenge - https://www.amazon.com/30-Day-No-Alcohol-Challenge-Simple/dp/1533436649
Project 90 - https://www.jamesswanwick.com/project90
@jamesswanwick on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamesswanwick/?hl=en
The James Swanwick Show Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/alcohol-free-lifestyle/id1518416850
Other Relevant Links:
Landmark Forum - https://www.landmarkworldwide.com/
Mark Manson | What’s the Point of Self-Improvement Anyway? - https://markmanson.net/self-improvement
“We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” – Jim Rohn
Peter Shallard | Commit Action - https://www.commitaction.com/about/
Never Eat Alone | Keith Ferrazzi - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00H6JBFOS/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&;btkr=1
Ram Dass - https://twitter.com/babaramdass/status/801830478319861760?lang=en
Tai Lopez - https://www.tailopez.com/
Tim Ferriss and the 4-Hour Work Week - https://fourhourworkweek.com/
Lynne E. Sheridan - http://www.lynneesheridan.com/
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