VfB loves it when idiots prove themselves:





j1mJAMflimFLAM posted to THE KANDAHAR INCIDENT 🧌 A SHORT AI FILM [on BitChute]:

never happened





VfB cannot comment in his own bloody comment section, but luckily, there are those willing to perform a virtual curbstomp:





Frank the Cross / François La Croix posted:

The retarded can't put one plus one together to get two. The stupid don't realize once they turn off their screens and go outside that nothing matches what they saw on their screens earlier. Crazy fantastic stuff only happens on screens never outside our front doors when we go and enjoy actual reality.





In 2002, a military patrol near Kandahar vanished under mysterious circumstances. When a Special Forces unit was sent to locate them, they found themselves caught up in a fierce 30-second firefight with something none of them had ever seen before—what they later described as a giant. To this day, what happened on that mission is hard to verify. Rumors have long since swirled of the Giant of Kandahar, with independent investigators running into walls. This video uncovers the truth behind the Kandahar Giant mystery—an unsettling story involving scattered gear, human remains, eyewitness accounts, and a heavily guarded military cover-up. Finally, we piece together the facts that reveal a reality far darker and more complex than popular legends suggest. The truth is worse than we thought.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_iBnAxvkkQ