Did you know how easy it is to make your very own sourdough starter from scratch using just flour and water!
No need to find a starter from someone else—this simple process involves mixing a small amount of flour and water, then allowing it to sit in a warm place to ferment. Over the course of seven days, with a bit of regular stirring and feeding, you’ll have a thriving sourdough starter ready for baking.
Once your starter is up and running, it’s incredibly easy to maintain and can be used for a variety of delicious baked goods. From fresh bread and soft dinner rolls to fluffy English muffins and crispy pizza crusts, the possibilities are endless. Sourdough starter is a versatile ingredient that adds amazing flavor and texture to your cooking. It’s also budget-friendly and a great way to get creative with your baking!
Chapters:
00:30- What you need
00:39- Day 1
01:23- Day 2
01:58- Day 3
03:24- Day 4
04:32- Type of water to use with sourdough
05:22- Day 5
06:44- Day 6
07:07- What to do with extra / waster
08:19- Day 7
09:43- Day 7 + 4 hours