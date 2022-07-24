Gonzalo Lira: Zelensky is a Dead Man Walking... Jake Sullivan telegraphs his demise.

Zelensky Is About To Be Assassinated By The Americans. Jake Sullivan telegraphs their move. They will naturally blame Putin and cannonize Zelensky as a martyr. They have already pulled back their support, its just a matter of time. They dont need him alive any longer. Putin, on the other hand, does, they need him to sign a peace agreement, its in their best interest to keep him alive. 2022.07.23

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