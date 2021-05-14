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CIA Al-Qaeda terrorist agency's Malta Knights' nuclear bomb was built into 9.11 World Trade Center
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23 views • May 14, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). The demolition of the 9.11 twin towers was done by nuclear bomb devices that were built in to the building at the time of their original construction by the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites David Rockefeller and Nelson Rockefeller, who are Knights of Malta and Nazi SS. It is the same nuclear bombs that they used to explode the Fukushima nuclear power plants to contaminate the world’s food and water and new generation children. This explains the high radiation in the 9.11 twin tower rubbles and how all the rescue volunteers came down with all kinds of illnesses. Developer of the World Trade Center Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist pedophile cannibal Larry Silverstein made 4.6 billion dollars from the insurance on terrorism that he bought just before he demolished his own buildings, and tried to get 12.3 billion dollars from the airline companies. Donald Trump’s New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani made sure that the fire department’s radios were not operating on that day. Illuminati pedophile cannibal Satanist bisexual Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “gay mafia elite” Knights of Malta member Mayor Rudy Giuliani also placed the “Office of Emergency Management” (OEM) intentionally in the World Trade Center, in order to make sure his tactical emergency management office was not operational on that day. Rudy Giuliani was not in his Office of Emergency Management in the World Trade Center on that day to manage the crisis, but instead he went outside into the streets where it was safe, where he was of no use managing the crisis, but it was helpful in making it look like he was a victim, too. Using the 9.11 attack, they were able to start their global terrorism to kill millions of Western soldiers and Muslim families, and take away privacy and human rights from the humans, and confiscate guns from the humans, and increase police state control and surveillance on every street, and start their NWO, and spy on those they identified as being aware of their NWO fake charade. Silverstein leased his World Trade Center office to Giuliani for his Office of Emergency Management to manage the 9.11 crisis. All Draco avatar Satanists cooperate together to kill, pillage, steal, rape, and pedophile cannibalize our human children, and set up their NWO. Knight of Malta Draco avatar Paul Bremer of the U.S. counter terrorism was in-charge of moving the dumb human populace to war with the Illuminati NWO Vatican-created religion Islam, and removal of human rights, and giving power to the NWO Satanist global government and CIA Nazi shadow rogue government. He was a long-time assistant of the Knight of Malta Henry Kissinger. Bremer was given the position of governorship of the invaded Iraq as a reward. Kissinger is a CIA Al-Qaeda agent who was calling for the war on his own CIA Al-Qaeda, in order to take away human rights and privacy and guns from the human homo-sapiens specie. Kissinger’s servant Zbigniew Brezinski created the CIA Al-Qaeda government agency terrorists, so Rockefeller knows about the CIA Al-Qaeda terrorist agency. The Draco avatar Vatican Knights of Malta Satanist pedophile cannibal Nazi SS Schutzstaffel President George Bush’s “Secretary of Homeland Security” Draco avatar Satanist “Knights of Malta” member Michael Chertoff was in charge of covering up the 9.11 terrorist attack from inside the Department of Justice, and taking away the rights of the humans using security as an excuse. He created the terrorist organization DHS agency to get rid of the Constitutional rights and Bill of Rights.
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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