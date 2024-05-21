Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"HUMAN CASES OF BIRD FLU" IN COLORADO, OUTRIGHT LIE. STRAIGHT TO YOUR FACE
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
169 Subscribers
74 views
Published 15 hours ago

Yep. That's correct. Your not a bird. And influenza is a condition requiring a set of symptoms to exist. Regardless of what causes it, the case of influenza is named after the host that the condition is in. A human therefore CAN NOT have a "case of bird flu" and THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS "NON-SYMPTOMATIC FLU". That's also impossible. It has to have symptoms to exist. PASS THIS ON. and hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
usainfluenzasurvivebird fluprepare

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket