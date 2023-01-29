Create New Account
Tyre Caught by police after a foot chase Part 2
Tyre was caught by police 3 doors down from his house. As  you can see, he is still resisting arrest, not following police instructions and not submitting for arrest. After the police had deployed a Taser, and the foot chase, now the police deploy a baton to subdue a resistant Tyre. In this case, I dont think what the police did was unreasonable, other than the kick to the head. If Tyre had le the officers take him into custody the first time, he would be alive now. 

