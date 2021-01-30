NEED TO KNOW: THE FETZER REPORT EPISODE 120 - 29 JANUARY 2021

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Need to Know Episode 120 (29 January 2021) with Michael Ivey and Chris Weinert. After Covid scamdemic, Davos overlords move on to the great reset. Trump meets with McCarthy. The Guard isn’t going home from DC - shocker! Sandy Hook truth-teller, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appointed to Education Committee. Judge rules Virginia Election Board Broke the Law in 2020 election. Dr Lee Merritt destroys the face-mask orders. CNA whistleblower: new CV19 vax killing seniors by the dozens (no covid, no deaths before the quackccinations). Pfizer CEO still has not taken the CV19 injection.
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over