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Is the Frequency of our Planet Changing (1052)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
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66 views • October 16, 2020
So many electric changes are now manifesting visibly in Earth's skies that from this point forward human and animal life will be affected electromagnetically. Red sprites now forming feet, intense red aurora deep into the crack in our magnet field, birds by the thousands smashing into buildings from Philadelphia to NYC. Mars suddenly has clouds, which s only possible if electrical changes are happening in its crust. Signs in the skies.

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●▬▬▬ Story Links ▬▬▬●
Something new in the realm of sprites https://www.sott.net/article/442650-S...
Space Helmet Muzzle Launched Just-In-Time For 'New Normal' Travel https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/spa...
Space Helmet Muzzle Launched Just-In-Time For 'New Normal' Travel https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/10/0...
AURORAS WITHOUT A SOLAR STORM: SIGN O’ THE TIMES https://electroverse.net/auroras-with...
Birds are crashing into NYC buildings. Record numbers are being rescued https://www.nationalgeographic.com/an...
159 Years Ago, A Geomagnetic Megastorm https://spaceweatherarchive.com/2018/...
Up to 1,500 birds flew into some of Philly’s tallest skyscrapers one day last week https://www.inquirer.com/news/birds-c...

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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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