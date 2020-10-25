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Digital I.D. Systems and the Mark of the Beast
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58 views • October 25, 2020
Biometric identification systems are being introduced around the world, in an effort to fulfill the United Nations' 2030 sustainable development goals.
In this video, we explore the connection between biometric identification and the Mark of the Beast prophecy, which states that a time will come when nobody will be able to buy or sell without some kind of mark on their right hand or forehead.
Given that biometric identification systems focus heavily on scanning the right hand and the face of an individual, this is highly significant in relation to the prophecy in the Book of Revelation.
In this video, we explore the connection between biometric identification and the Mark of the Beast prophecy, which states that a time will come when nobody will be able to buy or sell without some kind of mark on their right hand or forehead.
Given that biometric identification systems focus heavily on scanning the right hand and the face of an individual, this is highly significant in relation to the prophecy in the Book of Revelation.
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