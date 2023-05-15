"Let it sink in for a while..... The fractal holographic universe- Sound is Light and Light is Sound By Viktor Van Ophuizen and in spirit Bart v d Zwaan (RIP) feat Billy Carson. They call us grazy, we take that as a compliment, thank you..."







Transcript: Some information so I can figure out what's going on out there. So sight, smell, hearing, feeling, touch, and everything. They go out and go okay we're going to go out and collect this information for you. But they themselves don't know what the data is. They can't decipher it for themselves. They have no idea what they've collected. They collected literal zeroes and ones of bits of information. They bring it back to the brain as encasing complete darkness and then what happens? The brain puts it all together, figures it all out and then projects a hologram of what's going on on the outside and you navigate through an electrominetic field. We're all connected. Connected. Energetically, all of our particles, all the atoms that make up our bodies are all still connected. We thoroughly are all one. Separation is an illusion. Sound is light and light is sound. Every single atom that exist in this third dimension. I mean, every single atom is made of light. No matter how you break it down, when you get into the inside the atom and you split it open, you're going to get energy, you're going to get light. Everything actually exist as an electrogenetic wave until a conscious observer collapses it into what we consider the digital matter. We're living in a projected light matrix. To me, at some point on the outer edges of the actual universe itself, all information is is data stored there permanently but also there's a projection emanating inward that creates what we consider to be our reality. Now, we're living on the inside of this projected reality which means we can't fully detect it. We're submerged and immersed inside of it. Sound what is spirit? Sensation produced through the ear. We are living in the matrix. We are living in a holographic matrix, thought which is I am materializes reality on this planet is a vibrating light or a hologram. It is brought in through electrogenetic frequency which is vibration and sound. Thus we what we see or think of a solidity is actually a hologram created through thought, light, and sound. Everything in this material world is here because our higher light frequency self has called them into being. We are a collective consciousness of everything created. Our particles instantaneously communicate with one another regardless of distance whether we are 10 feet or 10 billion miles apart. Somehow each particle always seems to know what the other particles doing and all information is possessed by the hole and although we think we are separate from this hole we are not. Separation is an illusion. This hole or all that is cannot be separated. Sound design. We are a part of this fractal of light that makes up this entire third dimension and this holographic universe. Your consciousness wave function collapses electromedic energy into quantified digital bits of information that we call matter. Electricity. So what is a fractal? A curve or geometric figure, each part of which has the same statistical character as a whole. Fractors are usual in modeling structures as erotic coastlines and snowflakes in which similar patterns recurve progressively at smaller scales. And in describing partly random chaotic phenomena such as crystal growth, fluid turbulence, and galaxy formation. Six one gram of DNA. That's enough to put on the tip of your one human body. You're literally walking around in a gigantic storage unit of data that's already inside of you. Illusions.

