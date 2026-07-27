The Hidden Global Food Crisis, an interview with Col. Daniel Davis

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The biggest threat from global conflict may not be oil prices—but food. This discussion explores how disruptions to critical shipping routes could impact fertilizer supplies, agriculture, and food security for millions worldwide. Watch the full conversation.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalCrisis #Agriculture #FoodSupply #Geopolitics #Preparedness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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