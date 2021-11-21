RFK Jr.: CIA Conspired with Fauci to Obliterate All Liberal Democracies Around the World

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr's new book: "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health": https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804
(Nov 18, 2021) Full hour long interview with Brannon Howse: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/robert-f-kennedy-jr-real-anthony-fauci-bill-gates-big-pharma-and-global-war-democracy-and