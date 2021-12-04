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NIGHT SHADOWS 12032021 -- Ancient Mysteries and Bigfoot! Tonight is a special night for the Paranormal as John Vandeventer Author of "Relics"
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312 views • December 04, 2021
Tonight we have a special guest on Night Shadows as we interview John Vandeventer the author of "Relics" and his research into the Bigfoot and other paranormal activities that are real. The Bible is the most paranormal book ever given to man as it speaks not only of world prophetic events, it speaks of demonic activity, UFO's, the Arrival, A huge end of days deception, ghosts, alien imposters, earth and cosmic changes and very unusual sightings as the last days approach. John will brief us what he has found in his search for the truth behind the unusual sightings of Big Foot, Wolf Man and much more in this extended broadcast...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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