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Dr. Robert Malone Interviewed By Joe Rogan
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1539 views • January 05, 2022
For anyone who hasn't seen the Joe Rogan interview on Spotify.
"I think over the course of three hours Joe and I lay out just how dire the situation is in the USA. I know it is a long interview, but please try to get friends and family to watch or listen to this - maybe it can change some closed minds. I seriously hope so." Robert W Malone
"I think over the course of three hours Joe and I lay out just how dire the situation is in the USA. I know it is a long interview, but please try to get friends and family to watch or listen to this - maybe it can change some closed minds. I seriously hope so." Robert W Malone
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