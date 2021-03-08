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'Fringe Friday' featuring Mike Adams - Kristen Meghan - George Iceman
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193 views • March 08, 2021
"Fringe Friday"
Hosted by: Dean Ryan & Lisa Duthie
This Weeks Judges: Mike Adams, Kristen Meghan & George Iceman
Best Fringe to Cringe viewer theory wins
Join us for our weekly Fringe Friday extravaganza... where we dare to explore those outlandish "out there" theories - from Fringe to Cringe.... nothing is outwith the realms of possibility on Fringe Friday and we want to hear from YOU... so please call in and join the show to share your best fringe theories with us.
And there's prizes! - If you can impress our panel of judges by coming up with the best theory of the night and you will bag yourself a mug or shirt of your choosing from the real deal media store.
Streaming LIVE on...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/c/DeanRyanTV
Flote - https://flote.app/RealDealMedia
______________________________________________________
Visit our Online Store at: RealDealMedia.com/shop for all your Real Deal Retail Needs - Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast
______________________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member today for Member only exclusive content, including Additional shows, Podcasts and RDM Original Series & more!
Join Today at RealDealMember.com/MEMBERS
______________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive!
Donate Today
** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Follow @TheRealDeanRyan on Social Media for Updates
______________________________________________________
Visit: www.realdealmedia.com
Hosted by: Dean Ryan & Lisa Duthie
This Weeks Judges: Mike Adams, Kristen Meghan & George Iceman
Best Fringe to Cringe viewer theory wins
Join us for our weekly Fringe Friday extravaganza... where we dare to explore those outlandish "out there" theories - from Fringe to Cringe.... nothing is outwith the realms of possibility on Fringe Friday and we want to hear from YOU... so please call in and join the show to share your best fringe theories with us.
And there's prizes! - If you can impress our panel of judges by coming up with the best theory of the night and you will bag yourself a mug or shirt of your choosing from the real deal media store.
Streaming LIVE on...
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan
You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/c/DeanRyanTV
Flote - https://flote.app/RealDealMedia
______________________________________________________
Visit our Online Store at: RealDealMedia.com/shop for all your Real Deal Retail Needs - Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast
______________________________________________________
Become a Real Deal Member today for Member only exclusive content, including Additional shows, Podcasts and RDM Original Series & more!
Join Today at RealDealMember.com/MEMBERS
______________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship and help us keep these Real Deal Reports Alive!
Donate Today
** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
______________________________________________________
Follow @TheRealDeanRyan on Social Media for Updates
______________________________________________________
Visit: www.realdealmedia.com
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