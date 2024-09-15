09-15-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART Part 23 Leprosy: The Cleansing

Leviticus 14:8 “And he who is to be cleansed shall wash his garments, and shall shave off all his hair and wash himself in water, and shall be clean. Then after that he comes into the camp, but shall stay outside his tent seven days. 9 “And on the seventh day it shall be that he shaves all the hair off his head and his beard and his eyebrows, even all his hair he shaves off. And he shall wash his garments and wash his body in water, and shall be clean. 10 “And on the eighth day he takes two male lambs, perfect ones, and one ewe lamb a year old, a perfect one, and three-tenths of an ěphah of fine flour mixed with oil as a grain offering, and one log of oil.

