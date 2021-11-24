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Abrien Aguirre, OT & Director at Oahu elder care facility shares what happened to Covid Vaccinated.
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51 views • November 24, 2021
Hawaii Occupational Therapist & Director at elder care facility shares what happened to the Covid Vaccinated. Also Dr Lyden and Dr Ryan Cole share about the results in India with preventative and pro active early treatment using Hydroxy Q Ivermectin and Vitamins like D3. Covid numbers fell immensely!
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