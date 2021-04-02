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Len Faul Speaks with Fundamental Freedoms
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20 views • April 02, 2021
Len Faul, a retired Toronto Police Services Inspector, is a founding member of @PoliceOnGuardForThee and @PoliceOnGuard. Len joins us to discuss the role of police and their relationship with citizens.
The "Police On Guard for Thee" take questions at their Facebook page and provide Canadians with informed interpretation of Canada's Charter — please visit https://www.facebook.com/PoliceOnGuardForThee/
if you have a question about your rights as a Canadian Citizen.
I have written permission to post this video from the owner of
the video.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
The "Police On Guard for Thee" take questions at their Facebook page and provide Canadians with informed interpretation of Canada's Charter — please visit https://www.facebook.com/PoliceOnGuardForThee/
if you have a question about your rights as a Canadian Citizen.
I have written permission to post this video from the owner of
the video.
Disclaimer:
All movies are licensed by the respective distribution companies.
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
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