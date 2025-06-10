8 SOUL WERE WON FOR JESUS THIS PAST WEEKEND 🔥🔥🔥

The harvest truly is ripe! 🙌 This past Sunday, our evangelism team hit the streets of Temecula and witnessed 8 lives transformed by the power of the Gospel! Souls were saved, hearts were healed, and Jesus was glorified. 🙏💥

We’re seeing God move in powerful ways every single week — and you can be a part of it.

📍 Join us every Sunday for Evangelism Outreach

📍 Join us every Monday as we love on and serve the homeless

Jesus said, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel." This is our moment. This is our mission. Let's go!

🚶 Show up

🔥 Step out in faith

💬 Share the testimonies





Let's continue to bring hope to the streets and light to the darkness. There's nothing like seeing the lost come home. ❤️

