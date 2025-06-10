8 SOUL WERE WON FOR JESUS THIS PAST WEEKEND 🔥🔥🔥

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The harvest truly is ripe! 🙌 This past Sunday, our evangelism team hit the streets of Temecula and witnessed 8 lives transformed by the power of the Gospel! Souls were saved, hearts were healed, and Jesus was glorified. 🙏💥
We’re seeing God move in powerful ways every single week — and you can be a part of it.
📍 Join us every Sunday for Evangelism Outreach
📍 Join us every Monday as we love on and serve the homeless
Jesus said, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel." This is our moment. This is our mission. Let's go!
🚶 Show up
🔥 Step out in faith
💬 Share the testimonies
Let's continue to bring hope to the streets and light to the darkness. There's nothing like seeing the lost come home. ❤️
