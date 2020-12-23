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The HOMELESS of Los Angeles (and California) are a Real PROBLEM; But What is the Solution
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25 views • December 23, 2020
the homeless crisis in Los Angeles and California is out of hand and is already reviving infectious diseases that are rare, or haven't made a major appearance since the Middle Ages. Here are some of my and famed Dr Drew's ideas to treat the homeless, despite the inept California and City of LA governments, and Avoid the black plague fleas borne diseases.
#homeless #homelessLA #homelesscrisis
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#homeless #homelessLA #homelesscrisis
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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